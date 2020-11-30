NFL Rumors: Steelers-Washington Football Team, Ravens-Cowboys Games Postponed

UPDATE (6:40 p.m. ET): The Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak ultimately has led to three game postponements as of Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsburgh Steelers are being forced into quite the rescheduling limbo this week.
A sizable COVID-19 outbreak has hit Baltimore, the Steelers’ Week 12 opponent, and the Ravens reportedly threatened a “wildcat strike” had the NFL not moved that game from Tuesday to Wednesday.
As a result, their Week 13 game reportedly has been postponed as well.
According to NBC Sports’ Albert Breer, Pittsburgh’s game originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. ET now will be played Monday, Dec. 7.
That gives the Steelers some additional rest and recovery days between games, but still is not ideal by any means.
But football fans now will get to see three games played Monday. No word on a start time yet, however.