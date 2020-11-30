NFL Rumors: Steelers-Washington Football Team, Ravens-Cowboys Games Postponed

UPDATE (6:40 p.m. ET): The Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak ultimately has led to three game postponements as of Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens–#Steelers game will be played on Wednesday … at 3:40 pm on NBC. Likely the only game ever played at that time. More here: pic.twitter.com/2HD4PPNCPT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsburgh Steelers are being forced into quite the rescheduling limbo this week.

A sizable COVID-19 outbreak has hit Baltimore, the Steelers’ Week 12 opponent, and the Ravens reportedly threatened a “wildcat strike” had the NFL not moved that game from Tuesday to Wednesday.

As a result, their Week 13 game reportedly has been postponed as well.