NFL Rumors: This Went Into Dolphins’ Decision To Start Tua Tagovailoa

Week 8 marked a changing of the guard under center for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins turned to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their home matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started 13 games for Miami last season, was the starter for Miami’s first six games of the campaign.

The Fins’ decision to go to Tagovailoa was a bit surprising. The Alabama product is a year removed from a major hip injury and Fitzpatrick was playing fairly well before he was demoted. But with a very favorable draft situation set for 2021, Miami reportedly didn’t want to waste any more time to find out if Tagovailoa truly is its franchise quarterback.

“That’s definitely a part of it,” an anonymous source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter regarding draft picks playing a factor in the Dolphins’ decision. “Whoever told you that is right.”

Miami has two picks in both the first and second rounds of the 2021 draft. One of those first-rounders is courtesy of the Houston Texans, who are line in to have a top-10 selection.