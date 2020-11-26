NFL Rumors: Washington Football Team Wants Alex Smith Back In 2021

Alex Smith’s road back to the NFL has been anything but easy, but it appears he’s made a strong enough impression for his team to want him back.

The Washington Football Team reportedly is interested in having Smith return for the 2021 NFL season, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Smith is under contract through the 2022 season, but it’s unclear whether he will continue playing after suffering a serious leg injury that almost required amputation during Week 5 of the 2018 season.

The quarterback has made four appearances (two starts) for Washington, throwing for 918 yards with two touchdowns.

