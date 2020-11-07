NFL Rumors: Why ‘Now Is The Time To Worry’ About COVID-19 Disrupting Season

As many epidemiologists predicted, cases of COVID-19 once again are beginning to ramp up around the country.

And it should come as little surprise that the NFL has not avoided the impact of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Multiple teams this season already have had to shut down their facilities for periods of time, and in some cases games have been postponed. However, we’ve yet to reach a point where rescheduling is impossible, resulting in games getting outright cancelled.

But between the rise of cases and the possibility that teams falling out of the postseason picture could get careless with COVID-19 protocols, a league source told CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that now is when we should start worrying about the virus really impacting the NFL.

“The reality is the league absolutely wants to play 256 regular-season games, and it’s a credit to the league’s and individual teams’ medical folks who are navigating what ‘high-risk close contact’ means,” Jones wrote. “It seems like every week I have a note about COVID-19, but it’s imperative that we keep an eye on the virus in the NFL and not get lulled to sleep.

“Just because games aren’t getting rescheduled right now doesn’t mean at all we’re in the clear. In fact, a league source reiterated to me last week that now is the time to worry. It appears we are in (or entering) the second wave of coronavirus in the country, and couple that with teams realizing halfway through the season that their postseason chances are fading and players and staff may begin getting lax outside of the facility.”

As of now, the Week 9 schedule is supposed to go off without a hitch — even Thursday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers was played with both teams having confirmed cases.

It’ll be a challenge, for sure, but the NFL has made abundantly clear they plan to try and push through this, for better or for worse.

