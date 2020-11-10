NFL Rumors: Why Patriots ‘Don’t Feel Very Good’ About Jarrett Stidham

Jarrett Stidham apparently is in the midst of a significant fall from grace.

After the departure of Tom Brady, it was easy to find reports of the New England Patriots’ supposed adoration for Stidham. The Auburn product, whom the Patriots selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, reportedly impressed Bill Belichick and Co. during his rookie campaign.

But things since have changed, as evidenced by the Patriots’ decision to start Brian Hoyer over Stidham against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. And, when Stidham has gotten onto the field, he’s been terrible.

So, what gives?

Check out what NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said Monday night:

“From what I am gathering, the Patriots don’t feel very good about Jarrett Stidham from really July on — the things that have gone on with him, the absence of things that have gone on with him,” Curran said. “No compete in terms of trying to (take) that job away from Cam Newton. I think that is a big strike against him.”

Yikes.

Obviously, Stidham still is early in his career and there is plenty of time for him to reverse the narrative. However, he seemingly faces a steep uphill climb.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images