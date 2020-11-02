NFL Suspends Bears’ Javon Wims Two Games For Punching Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

What seemed inevitable now is official.
The NFL suspended Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims two games without pay for his unsportsmanlike conduct displayed Sunday in a Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
And unsportsmanlike conduct is an understatement.
During the third quarter of Chicago’s loss, Wims got off his route on the first play of a new Bears drive and approached Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was not covering him, and punched him in the helmet twice.
After reviewing the game film, it appears the altercation was motivated after the prior play when Gardner-Johnson ripped out Wims’ mouth guard and threw it to the ground.
It was quite the scene, and despite the fact that the Saints defensive back said Wims punches “like a female,” the Bears wideout still will face discipline from the league.
According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Wims will appeal his suspension.
We’ll see how that goes for him.