NFL Trade Deadline Live: Latest Rumors, News, Analysis Ahead Of 4 P.M. Deadline

8:25 a.m: Some early news and a refresher.
So far, a few teams have made moves. Yannick Ngakoue went from the Minnesota Vikings to the Baltimore Ravens, a team that’s long had their eye on the edge rusher.
Avery Williamson was traded from the New York Jets to a significantly better Pittsburgh Steelers team.
Desmond King went to the Titans from the Chargers, and Kwon Alexander now is with the New Orleans Saints.
However, The first rumor of the day involves New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, as the asking price has been revealed.
Considering the Jaguars got two firsts for Jalen Ramsey last year, this actually isn’t the most ridiculous ask. Whether or not the Patriots actually get that is a whole other story.
8:15 a.m. ET: Good morning, it’s a busy day in the United States of America.
While, obviously, the Presidential Election is vastly more important (get out and vote), it also is the NFL Trade Deadline. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to make moves, and it’s shaping up to be a fascinating deadline because nobody really knows what the market will look like.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complications that’s caused on the season, it’s unclear if this year’s deadline will be a little more quiet than usual.
Regardless, keep it here all day for the latest news, updates and analysis.