NFL Trade Deadline Live: Latest Rumors, News, Analysis Ahead Of 4 P.M. Deadline

8:25 a.m: Some early news and a refresher.

So far, a few teams have made moves. Yannick Ngakoue went from the Minnesota Vikings to the Baltimore Ravens, a team that’s long had their eye on the edge rusher.

Avery Williamson was traded from the New York Jets to a significantly better Pittsburgh Steelers team.

Desmond King went to the Titans from the Chargers, and Kwon Alexander now is with the New Orleans Saints.

However, The first rumor of the day involves New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, as the asking price has been revealed.