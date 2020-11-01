NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots Having ‘Considerable Discussions’ Ahead Of Deadline

Brace yourselves, Patriots fans: This might be a trade deadline unlike any in New England over the past two decades.

The Patriots, a disappointing 2-4 on the season, have been mentioned in many rumors ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Those rumors typically involve New England potentially adding a skill player to bolster their struggling offense.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported something different Sunday, suggesting the Patriots could sell more than they buy before the deadline.

From his column published Sunday morning:

The Patriots have engaged in considerable discussions about both buying and selling, but are seeking good young players more so than draft picks, and outside of corner Stephon Gilmore, do not have much to offer that would really excite contending teams, league sources said.

What the Patriots ultimately elect to do could be determined by how they fare Sunday against the Bills. Should New England fall to Buffalo, it will face a nearly impossible road to an AFC East title.

The Patriots and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET in Buffalo.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images