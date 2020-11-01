NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Won’t Move Michael Thomas Before Deadline

Michael Thomas reportedly is staying put.

The New Orleans Saints will not deal the star receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. Speculation about Thomas had ramped up ahead of the deadline due to drama involving he and the Saints.

From Rapoport’s column published Sunday morning:

The Saints won’t be trading WR Michael Thomas, despite some speculation. He remains out this week with a hamstring injury.

More from here:

— Washington is open to dealing QB Dwayne Haskins for the right price.

— #Saints are not open to dealing WR Michael Thomas. https://t.co/c1pR0GY7uB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Thomas has been limited to just one game this season due to various injuries. He remains one of the NFL’s best players when healthy.

The 27-year-old is in the second year of a five-year, $100 million extension he signed in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images