NFL Week 10 Hot Seat Rankings: N’Keal Harry, Kenyan Drake’s Jobs Up For Grabs?

Injuries are apart of football, there’s no doubt about it.

There’s also no doubt that injuries could, fair or not, be used as a springboard for one player to take another’s job. Look no further than the Los Angeles Chargers starting rookie Justin Herbert in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor earlier in 2020, and Herbert then keeping the job.

It seems possible that it could happen to a pair of NFL players.

With that said, let’s take a look at five individuals who may have their jobs on the line entering Week 10 of the NFL’s 2020 season. (In case you need a reminder on NESN.com’s Week 9 rankings, you can check them out here.)

5. N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots (Last week: Unranked)

The Patriots 2019 first-rounder has had a tough start to his NFL tenure with injuries playing a role early. Harry, who missed eight games his rookie season, now has missed two consecutive contests (concussion) in 2020. It’s allowed fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers to showcase his potential, including a highlight-reel night on “Monday Night Football.” Meyers caught 12 of the 14 balls thrown his way for 169 (!!) yards against the Jets. The Patriots can’t take away snaps from Meyers upon Harry’s return, right?

Meyers' numbers over the last three weeks:



30 targets

22 catches

287 yards



Damiere Byrd is second in all three categories during that span with 15, nine and 120. No other Patriot has more than 62 receiving yards. https://t.co/OwETBUncND — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 10, 2020

4. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Last week: Unranked)

Drake fits much of the same bill as Harry — an injured starter who could lose his starting job. The veteran running back didn’t play in the Cardinals loss to the Miami Dolphins (ankle), which led to Chase Edmonds not only starting, but earning his most touches of the season (28). And while it wasn’t Edmonds most productive day (88 total yards), with Drake remaining day-to-day, it wouldn’t be a huge shock for Arizona to feature a new RB1 upon his return.

3. Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (Last week: 3)

The 1-7 Jaguars were on the losing end of their seventh consecutive game, and it came against the previous one-win Houston Texans. Jacksonville had lost 13 of its last 16 games with Marrone tallying a 23-35 regular-season record with the team.

2. Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach (Last week: 2)

The Chargers’ patience has to be wearing down on Lynn after a Week 9 loss moves them to 2-6 on the season. Lynn is 1-5 in games he led at halftime this season, and while Los Angeles didn’t blow another double-digit lead against the Raiders, losing a seventh game by a touchdown or less is cause for concern.

1. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 1)

Embrace the tank, Jets fans. If New York’s tanking methods weren’t clear prior to Week 9, it was crystal clear after the Jets punted on fourth-and-short from the Patriots 40 yard line on “Monday Night Football.” Gase hasn’t been fired yet, following a 0-9 start, so chances are the organization sees him as a key piece in the Jets earning the No. 1 overall pick.

Honorable mentions: Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach; Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach; Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys head coach; Todd Wash, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots