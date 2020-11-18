NFL Week 11 Hot Seat Rankings: Sony Michel, Adrian Peterson’s Jobs On Line?

A pair of running backs may have lost their jobs to players that simply offer more to their respective teams.

And then there are head coaches, steering the ship for their respective struggling teams, who have lasted longer than they deserve.

Let’s take a look at five individuals who may have their jobs on the line entering Week 11 of the NFL’s 2020 season. (In case you need a reminder on NESN.com’s Week 10 rankings, you can check them out here.)

5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit Lions (Last week: Unranked)

Peterson is among the best to ever do it, but the four-time All-Pro probably kept the starting job longer than he should have. That changed during a Week 10 win as Peterson watched rookie D’Andre Swift make his first-ever start. The Georgia product, who possess the potential to be a three-down back before long, produced with 149 yards on 21 touches and one touchdown. Swift should keep the starting job, but we’ll see if the Lions decide to go that way.

4. Vic Fangio, Denver Broncos head coach (Last week: Dishonorable mention)

The Broncos were embarrassed by the Las Vegas Raiders in a 37-12 Week 10 loss, their third defeat in four weeks. Notably, Denver’s three wins this season have came against teams with a combined six victories. And with three straight contests against the Dolphins, Saints and Chiefs, Fangio could be gone before the coaching carousel starts later this season.

3. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots (Last week: Unranked)

Michel impressed during the Patriots run to Super Bowl LIII, but what has he really done since? New England’s 2019 third-rounder Damien Harris, on the other hand, recorded a career-high in rushing yards (121 on 22 carries) during the Patriots’ Week 10 upset over the Ravens. It was his third 100-yard game in just six contests this season. Michel, who’s missed time on injured reserve since Week 3, is eligible to return, but shouldn’t be handed the starting job back.

2. Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (Last week: 3)

Since the Jaguars’ surprising run to the 2017 AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, which took place in Marrone’s first season in Jacksonville, the team is 12-29 with 16 losses by double figures. They’ve lost eight straight following a four-point loss to Green Bay, and seem to be in dire need of a shakeup.

1. Adam Gase, New York Jets head coach (Last week: 1)

For the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, Gase and the Jets weren’t handed a loss on a Thursday/Sunday/Monday (or even COVID Tuesday) during the NFL season. They return from their Week 10 bye against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday, and while we’re losing confidence that Gase will be fired soon, it certainly doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be.

Dishonorable mentions: Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers head coach; Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions head coach; Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings head coach; Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears head coach, Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images