NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Cardinals Climb Into Top 10; Ravens Plummet

We had a Hail Mary decide Cardinals-Bills.

We had a noteworthy upset with Patriots-Ravens.

We had eight games (!!) including some of the league’s best teams — Seahawks-Rams, Cardinals-Bills — decided by one possession.

Yeah, Week 10 was a great time to be an NFL fan.

Here’s how all that impacted NESN.com’s Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. (If you need a refresher from last week, here’s the Week 10 rankings.)

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0, last week: 1)

The Steelers rebounded from a far-too-close Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys with a dominant Week 10 verdict against the Cincinnati Bengals.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1, 2)

The Chiefs return from their Week 10 bye looking for redemption against AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders, who handed Kansas City its only loss this season.

3. New Orleans Saints (7-2, 4)

The Saints picked up a win over the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers, but may have lost quarterback Drew Brees for multiple weeks in the process. We’ll see how signal-caller Jameis Winston responds.

4. Green Bay Packers (7-2, 6)

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Packers pulled out a hard-earned win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and did so when Aaron Rodgers was far from his best.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3, 8)

What a difference a week makes, right? Tom Brady’s Bucs bounced back in a big way with a dominant win over their AFC South rival Carolina Panthers.

6. Buffalo Bills (7-3, 5)

The Bills were a Kyler Murray Hail Mary away from earning their second impressive win in as many weeks, but ultimately fell to the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 10 contest that was well worth the price of admission.

7. Arizona Cardinals (6-3, 11)

There’s a three-way tie atop the NFC West and the heroics of DeAndre Hopkins and Murray put the Cardinals atop the list.

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-3, 13)

The Rams earned a signature win over their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and the L.A. defense made Russell Wilson look pedestrian.

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-3, 3)

The Ravens had a pair of respectable losses entering Week 10 with the Chiefs and Steelers, but their “Sunday Night Football” clunker against the Patriots depicted this isn’t the same team from 2019.

10. Miami Dolphins (6-3, 10)

Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 as a starter and the Dolphins continue to roll with five-straight victories, their most recent which came against the Los Angeles Chargers.

11. Seattle Seahawks (6-3, 7)

The Seahawks had no trouble beating teams like the Falcons, Cowboys and 49ers, but haven’t been able to come away with a resume-building win against any of the following: Cardinals, Bills and now Rams.

12. Indianapolis Colts (6-3, 12)

The Colts now hold the edge in the AFC South as they doubled up the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football.” Philip Rivers has some help in receiver Michael Pittman Jr., as well.

13. Las Vegas Raiders (6-3, 14)

Derek Carr and the Raiders may be getting overlooked a bit (even after a win over the Chiefs), but after their 37-12 win over their AFC West rival Denver Broncos that may not be the case any longer.

14. Tennessee Titans (6-3, 9)

Derrick Henry got his yards (103 on 19 carries) but allowing 430 yards of offense to the Colts is a quick way to become irrelevant in the AFC South.

15. Cleveland Browns (6-3, 15)

The Browns were certainly happy to get running back Nick Chubb back as he rushed for 126 yards in a three-point win over the Texans. The final score, though, didn’t exactly leave bettors happy.

16. Minnesota Vikings (4-5, 18)

The Vikings, losers in five of their first six games, continue to turn their season around. Minnesota has won three straight NFC North contests — one against each of the Packers, Lions and Bears.

17. Chicago Bears (5-4, 16)

The Bears have now lost four straight games with their defeat on “Monday Night Football” and now get ready to face the Green Bay Packers after their Week 11 bye likely without QB Nick Foles.

18. New England Patriots (4-5, 25)

The Patriots surprised many with a win over Baltimore on Sunday night, less than a week after pulling out a verdict over the winless Jets. New England certainly could get back to .500 with Houston this weekend.

19. San Francisco 49ers (4-6, 17)

The decline in San Francisco is real after getting beat up by Saints in a 14-point game.

22. Detroit Lions (4-5, 26)

The Lions have claimed three of their last five, taking a three-point win over the Washington Football Team. Matt Patricia is really riding this out.

21. Atlanta Falcons (3-6, 22)

The Falcons will have an incredibly tough stretch after their Week 10 bye with the Saints (twice), Buccaneers (twice) with both the Raiders and Chiefs sprinkled in.

22. Carolina Panthers (3-7, 19)

The Panthers got blown out by the Buccaneers, and it seems they could be without Christian McCaffrey and Teddy Bridgewater during Week 11.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1, 21)

The Eagles had their NFC East lead slashed to just a half game after a Week 10 loss to the New York Giants.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (2-6-1, 20)

The Bengals had kept it close with just about everyone this season, despite their five losses entering Week 10, but that was far from the case against the Steelers on Sunday.

25. Denver Broncos (3-6, 23)

The Broncos squashed another opportunity to earn a momentum-building result when they were manhandled by the Raiders in Week 10.

26. Los Angeles Chargers (2-7, 24)

After their Week 10 defeat to the Dolphins, the Chargers have lost seven of their last eight games with their only win coming over the Jaguars.

27. New York Giants (3-7, 30)

The Giants have won two consecutive NFC East contests over Philadelphia and Washington, with their previous two losses coming by a combine three points.

28. Houston Texans (2-7, 27)

If allowing 231 yards rushing on defense and scoring seven points on offense were a recipe, how bad would it be?

29. Washington Football Team (2-7, 28)

The no-name team looked to be trending in the right directions before losing to the Lions and Giants in consecutive weeks.

30. Dallas Cowboys (2-7, 29)

All these NFC East teams are running away from a top-3 draft pick, but not the Cowboys.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8, 31)

The Jaguars kept it closer than many expected, but ultimately lost their eighth-straight against Green Bay.

32. New York Jets (0-9, 32)

For the first time since September, the Jets didn’t lose this week.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images