NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Colts Climb, Struggling Ravens Drop

The Baltimore Ravens seemingly have been a consensus top-10 team dating back to last season.

At this point in the 2020 season, however, Lamar Jackson and Co. might not be worthy of that billing.

The Ravens fell at home to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and thus experienced a drop in our latest NFL power rankings. Here’s how we view the full pecking order entering Week 12:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0, last week: 1)

The Steelers took care of business in Week 11 against a putrid Jacksonville Jaguars team. Pittsburgh can make a statement Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens, who are veering into desperation mode.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1, 2)

The Chiefs outlasted the feisty Raiders on Sunday night, earning a bit of revenge for their Week 5 loss to Las Vegas. When Patrick Mahomes and Co. are rolling, they’re a nearly unstoppable force.

3. New Orleans Saints (8-2, 3)

No Drew Brees, no problem. Taysom Hill was solid in his first career NFL start under center, but the biggest takeaway from the Saints’ win over the Atlanta Falcons might have been that New Orleans’ defense is starting to play like one of the better units in football.

4. Green Bay Packers (7-3, 4)

A costly Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumble nixed the Packers’ chances of scoring an overtime road win over the Indianapolis Colts. Green Bay boasts one of the league’s top offenses, but there are serious concerns about the Packers defense.

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-3, 8)

The Rams might be the best team no one is consistently talking about as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. A “Monday Night Football” win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay is impressive any way you slice it.

6. Buffalo Bills (7-3, 6)

It proved to be quite the bye week for the Bills, as both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots saw their respective win streaks snapped in Week 10.

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-3, 11)

The Seahawks got back in the win column in impressive fashion by limiting the surging Arizona Cardinals to 21 points. If Seattle’s defense can be even OK, the ‘Hawks will be in great shape to reach the NFC Championship Game.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4, 5)

The NFC South is starting to slip away from Tom Brady and Co. The Bucs also will be hard-pressed to bounce back Sunday when they host the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-3, 12)

It might be time to declare the Colts are for real. That sentiment can be locked in Sunday if Indy completes a regular-season sweep over the division rival Tennessee Titans.

10. Tennessee Titans (7-3, 14)

Notching an overtime win over the Ravens in Baltimore is a pretty solid way of bouncing back from a 17-point loss to the Colts.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (6-4, 13)

There are no moral victories in the NFL, but the Raiders have plenty to be encouraged about from their “Sunday Night Football” loss to the Chiefs. Jon Gruden’s team likely is confident it can hang with any team in the league.

12. Baltimore Ravens (6-4, 9)

The Ravens now have lost three out of their last four games. They’re in danger of drifting closer to a .500 record Thursday night when they visit the undefeated Steelers.

13. Arizona Cardinals (6-3, 7)

The Cardinals last Thursday were brought back down to earth after their thrilling, last-second win over the Bills. They could be in trap game territory Sunday against the Patriots, as a date with the Rams follows in Week 13.

14. Cleveland Browns (7-3, 15)

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Browns have found ways to win of late. They have a great opportunity to make it three straight victories Sunday against the 1-9 Jaguars.

15. Miami Dolphins (6-4, 10)

The Dolphins were handed a slice of humble pie in Week 11, which saw Tua Tagovailoa hit the bench in the fourth quarter. Miami is primed to bounce back against the lowly New York Jets, however.

16. Chicago Bears (5-4, 17)

The Bears have an opportunity to generate a major spark Sunday when they visit the Packers. On the flip side, a fifth consecutive loss could eliminate Chicago’s playoff hopes.

17. Minnesota Vikings (4-6, 16)

Just when it seemed like the Vikings might be starting to flip the script, they fall at home to the lowly Dallas Cowboys. Minnesota still is technically alive in the hunt for a postseason spot, but it will be an awfully steep climb.

18. Denver Broncos (4-6, 25)

The Broncos can be a tough out, as the Dolphins learned this past Sunday when their five-game win streak was snapped in Denver. The Saints shouldn’t take Drew Lock and Co. lightly this week.

19. San Francisco 49ers (4-6, 19)

The highly competitive NFC West race would be all the more exciting if the 49ers weren’t decimated by injuries. San Francisco deserves some credit for staying fairly competitive without a handful of its top players.

20. New England Patriots (4-6, 18)

The Patriots were primed to improve to .500 against the struggling Houston Texans. Instead, New England wasted the opportunity and probably waved its playoff hopes goodbye in the process.

21. Carolina Panthers (4-7, 22)

P.J. Walker was pretty impressive in relief of Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers’ 20-0 win over the Lions marked Detroit’s first shutout loss since 2009.

22. Detroit Lions (4-6, 20)

Matt Patricia’s seat already was hot, and it likely only became warmer by his team getting embarrassed in Charlotte.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (3-7, 26)

It’s been a frustrating season for the Bolts, but Justin Herbert has been a bright spot to the nth degree. The rookie quarterback lit it up in Week 11, throwing for 366 yards with three touchdowns in a win over the Jets.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1, 23)

Carson Wentz seemingly is becoming more of a liability for the Eagles. Philadelphia still sits atop the NFC East, but that’s not exactly a very high bar to cross.

25. Atlanta Falcons (3-7, 21)

The Falcons typically play the Saints tough, but Atlanta’s offense couldn’t get anything going Sunday afternoon. The franchise likely is ticketed for an offseason of major changes.

26. New York Giants (3-7, 27)

The Giants will have a strong chance to take a step toward winning the division Sunday when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals, who will be without Joe Burrow.

27. Houston Texans (3-7, 28)

The Texans aren’t a great football team, but they still have Deshaun Watson. The star-signal caller put on a show in Houston’s win over New England.

28. Dallas Cowboys (3-7, 30)

What a difference even quarterback play makes. The return of Andy Dalton paid dividends for the Cowboys, whose win over the Vikings marked their first since Week 5.

29. Washington Football Team (3-7, 29)

Washington’s defense continues to stay under the radar as one of the best units in football. It’s fair to expect another strong defensive showing Thursday afternoon in Dallas.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1, 24)

The Bengals were dealt a major blow Sunday with Joe Burrow sustaining a severe knee injury. Burrow sounds pretty optimistic about returning to form for the 2021 season, though.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9, 31)

Remember when the Jaguars beat the Colts in Week 1? How did that happen?

32. New York Jets (0-10, 32)

Trevor Lawrence probably should start looking for houses in the New York/New Jersey area.





