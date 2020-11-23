NFL Writer Counts Cam Newton Among QBs With Most To Prove Down Stretch

The clock is ticking toward resolution of Cam Newton’s NFL future, regardless of whether he cares to admit.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton on Saturday included the New England Patriots quarterback on his list of five NFL QBs with the most to prove during the stretch run of the 2020 season. Newton’s one-year contract with the Patriots will expire in March, and Moton believes his performances in New England’s remaining games will determine what the rest of his NFL career will look like.

“At the age of 31, Cam Newton should have more prime seasons left in his tank,” Mouton wrote. “However, he’s taken a lot of hits, having logged 1,014 carries for 5,141 yards and 67 touchdowns on the ground throughout his 10-year NFL career.

“Considering the wear and tear on his body, teams may hesitate to sign Newton to a long-term deal if he struggles as a passer through the remaining games. … Without a boost in production through the air, the 10th-year veteran may have to ink another prove-it deal as his body rapidly ages in a dual-threat role.”

After repeatedly insisting this season he’s unconcerned about his Patriots contract, Newton declined to answer whether he wants to be New England’s starter in 2021, saying his focus solely is on the Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Few can blame Newton for devoting his attention to the next game. After all, that’s what potential future employers will be doing to him between now and the end of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images