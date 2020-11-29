NFL’s Week 12 Sunday Schedule ‘Good To Go’ Despite Mounting COVID-19 Issues

NFL teams preparing to play Sunday reportedly can proceed as scheduled.

All 12 of Sunday’s games will go on as scheduled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news, while not surprising, comes as multiple teams, most notably the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, deal with mounting COVID-19 issues.

Furthermore, the NFL reportedly would not change the schedule even if additional players and staff members test positive.

Here are Schefter’s updates from Sunday morning:

There still may be some staff and some players who test positive, per source, but nothing that will impact any game today. All 12 games are a go. https://t.co/FXMqDTUjvt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Corrected: Ravens had two positives yesterday, per source. https://t.co/ZY8bRpcu4R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

Ravens' Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, a Type 1 diabetic, has tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Andrews is out for Tuesday night's game vs. the Steelers and will become at least the 11th Ravens player to go on the Reserve/COVID list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

At this point, it’s clear that cancelations/postponements by the NFL are absolute last resorts. Whether that strategy is appropriate is up for debate.

In related news, the NFL recently decided on punishments for the New England Patriots and New Orleans for violating COVID-19 protocols.

