NFL’s Week 12 Sunday Schedule ‘Good To Go’ Despite Mounting COVID-19 Issues

NFL teams preparing to play Sunday reportedly can proceed as scheduled.
All 12 of Sunday’s games will go on as scheduled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news, while not surprising, comes as multiple teams, most notably the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos, deal with mounting COVID-19 issues.
Furthermore, the NFL reportedly would not change the schedule even if additional players and staff members test positive.
Here are Schefter’s updates from Sunday morning:
At this point, it’s clear that cancelations/postponements by the NFL are absolute last resorts. Whether that strategy is appropriate is up for debate.
In related news, the NFL recently decided on punishments for the New England Patriots and New Orleans for violating COVID-19 protocols.