Notre Dame Vs. Boston College Live Stream: Watch NCAA Football Game Online, On TV

A quick round of applause for Jeff Hafley, because when was the last time Boston College entered a matchup against Notre Dame in football, and a blowout didn’t seem imminent?

The Eagles have been a delight to watch this season, entering the weekend with a 5-3 record as they get set to host the No. 2 Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Boston College already has faced another top team in the country this season in Clemson, holding its own before eventually losing to the then-top ranked Tigers. Notre Dame, which sits at 7-0, is coming off a victory over Clemson, which they beat 47-40 in overtime last weekend.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame-Boston College online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

