NWHL Announces 2021 Season, Isobel Cup Will Take Place In Lake Placid

The NWHL will return in 2021.

The league announced Wednesday its plan to begin the season Jan. 23 in a Herb Brooks Arena bubble in Lake Placid. The Isobel Cup Final will take place Feb. 5.

The six teams will play five games during the condensed season.

Here is the timeline, via the NWHL:

— Between Jan. 21 and 22, the six teams will arrive at Lake Placid in a staggered schedule.

— Starting on Jan. 23, each team will play five games (one against each of the other squads).

— From there, a playoff round determines the four semifinal teams.

— The top seed faces the fourth seed, while the second takes on the third. They will be single-elimination series.

— Finally, the 2021 Isobel Cup Final will take place on Feb. 5.

There will be no fans in attendance, and players, staff and coaches will be tested regularly.

COVID-19 could change how this schedule plays out. But for now, there is a plan in place and fans will be able to watch hockey in January.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images