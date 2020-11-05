Packers Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online, On TV

There will be a football game played Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Whether there should be is up for debate.

The San Francisco 49ers will host to the Green Bay Packers to kick off Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Both offenses will be significantly shorthanded due to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. Positive tests drawn by Packers running back A.J. Dillion and 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne forced both teams to send key players to the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts.

The primetime clash will be a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game, which San Francisco convincingly won en route to Super Bowl LIV.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. 49ers online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | Amazon Prime Video

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images