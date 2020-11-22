Packers Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Two teams at the top of their respective divisional standings will face off in Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers, at 7-3 coming off a win last week, are the NFC North’s best team. They are tied for the best record in the conference with the New Orleans Saints, but unfortunately, only one team gets a bye in the first-round of this year’s postseason.

That’s why every game is crucial, and the Packers head to Indianapolis this week to take on the Colts, who are in the AFC South’s top spot at 6-3 and also riding the momentum of a win.

Will Green Bay maintain their standing in the NFC? Or will Indianapolis make its quest for a playoff bye more difficult?

Here’s how to tune in and find out:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images