Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey Expected To Be Activated For Week 9 Game

The Carolina Panthers appear to be getting some reinforcement back.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, is expected to be activated off injured reserve, Matt Rhule said Friday via Steven Reed of the Associated Press.

McCaffrey certainly will add a boost to the Panthers’ offense and hopefully provide some relief for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who’s thrown three interceptions in his last three games.

Carolina has lost three straight games and looks to get back in the win column Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images