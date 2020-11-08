Panthers Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

Here’s the good news for the Carolina Panthers: They likely are getting Christian McCaffrey back Sunday.

Here’s the bad news: they have to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers are trying to hang around in the NFC playoff picture, and their next test will come at Arrowhead Stadium against one of the top teams in the NFL.

Carolina has a 3-5 record, while the Chiefs are 7-1.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images