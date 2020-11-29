Panthers Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The Carolina Panthers are determined to pull the Minnesota Vikings into NFL playoff oblivion.

The teams will meet Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in an NFL Week 12 game. The 4-7 Panthers have miniscule remaining hopes of reaching the postseason, while the 4-6 Vikings’ chances aren’t much higher than Carolina’s. A Panthers victory would all but shut the playoff door on the Vikings.

The Minnesota-Carolina matchup might lack some star power, as the Vikings placed receiver Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly is expected to miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained shoulder.

Here’s when and how to watch Panthers versus Vikings:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images