Patriots’ Cam Newton Reveals Mindset Behind Wild Week 11 Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton isn’t someone who enters and exits his surely massive walk-in closet without putting serious thought into what he’ll wear on a given day.

No, the Patriots quarterback is incredibly calculated with his outfits, as evidenced by the masterpiece he brought Sunday morning to NRG Stadium.

Newton’s outfit for New England’s Week 11 game against the Houston Texans might have been his wildest yet since joining the Patriots. During an appearance Monday on WEEI, Newton went in depth while talking about how he pieced together the memorable outfit.

Check out these tweets from ESPN reporter Mike Reiss:

Cam (via @TheGregHillShow): "I want to promote being yourself, being uniquely you. And I think if we have more people thinking like that, this world would be in a better place, rather than trying to be like somebody else for all the wrong reasons." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2020

Newton continues to look great off the filed while making steady improvements on the gridiron. However, neither he nor the Patriots have been good enough this season, consequently leaving the team with a massive hill to climb if they want to qualify for the NFL playoffs.

The Patriots will look to get back on track next Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images