Patriots’ Chances To Win AFC East Plummet After Week 8 Loss To Bills

The New England Patriots are trending in the wrong direction.

The Patriots have lost four straight contests following Sunday’s 24-21 defeat to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

The 2-5 Patriots are now 3 1/2 games back of the first-place Bills and two games behind the second-place Miami Dolphins, who earned an impressive Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

And with the division’s Week 8 slate wrapped up, the Patriots have seen quite the downward trend when it comes to their chances to win the AFC East.

The 6-2 Bills currently possess an 84% chance to win the division, followed by the 4-3 Dolphins’ probability of 13%. New England has just a 3% chance to win the division they’ve dominated for the better part of two decades, according to ESPN’s football power index, as noted by Mike Reiss.

For the optimists: Somewhere, Julian Edelman says, "Gonna be a helluva story." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 1, 2020

The Patriots 2-5 record leaves them in quite a hole, and the reality is with the rest of the AFC playoff race shaping up, New England will likely need to win the division in order to earn a postseason berth.

Past history certainly isn’t in their favor, as referenced by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Four of those seven teams won one playoff game. None of them advanced beyond the divisional round. https://t.co/h0bWh1bGuC — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 1, 2020

This certainly isn’t something Patriots fan are well-accustomed to, and it’s going to take a strong effort in the second half to get New England even sniffing a playoff berth.

