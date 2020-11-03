Patriots Claim Titans D-Tackle Off Waivers After Trade Deadline

The New England Patriots addressed one need with a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. They filled another with a waiver claim.

The Patriots on Tuesday claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Mack, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 299 pounds, joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2019. He appeared in 13 games as a depth option last season (eight tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 15 percent of defensive snaps) and saw action in six of the Titans’ first seven games this year (two tackles, one QB hit, 17 percent of snaps).

The Titans and Patriots held joint practices together during the 2019 preseason, giving Bill Belichick and his staff an up-close look at Mack. The 24-year-old flashed in that week’s exhibition game with a sack of New England quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Since 2012, more than 30 players who faced the Patriots in joint practices have wound up in New England later in their careers.

Tennessee waived Mack on Monday.

The Patriots have been light along the defensive line all season and learned this week that top free agent addition Beau Allen won’t return from injured reserve.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy also left Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with a shoulder injury, and Adam Butler has been banged up, as well. The Patriots signed Carl Davis off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad last month, but he has yet to appear in a game as he recovers from a concussion.

New England’s defense has struggled against the run of late, allowing 190-plus rushing yards in each of its last two games.

The Patriots also boosted their depleted receiving corps Tuesday by acquiring wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022. They received temporary roster exemptions for both players, as both must clear COVID-19 testing protocols before practicing or playing.

