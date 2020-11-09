Patriots Elevate Receiver, Linebacker From Practice Squad For Jets Game

The injury-depleted New England Patriots elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and linebacker Terez Hall from their practice squad for Monday night’s matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots also signed outside linebacker Tashawn Bower to their 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Wilkerson will provide a much-needed boost to New England’s receiving corps, which is down to just three healthy members with N’Keal Harry (concussion) ruled out and Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound wideout has intriguing athleticism and put up gaudy numbers for FCS Southeast Missouri State, catching 71 passes for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He spent training camp with the Tennessee Titans before joining New England’s practice squad in September.

Wilkerson, who will be making his NFL debut, joins fellow wideouts Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski on the gameday roster.