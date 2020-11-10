Patriots Now Enter Punishing Portion Of Schedule Following Win Over Jets

The New England Patriots needed a last-second field goal Monday night to defeat the winless New York Jets.

And their road is about to get much more treacherous.

New England has eight opponents remaining on its 2020 schedule. Save for a Week 17 rematch with the Jets at Gillette Stadium, all of those foes boast either a winning record, a talented quarterback or, in most cases, both.

Monday’s 30-27 victory improved the Patriots’ record to 3-5, keeping their slim playoff chances alive. To avoid missing the postseason for the first time since 2008, they’ll likely need to lose no more than a game or two while they navigate this gauntlet:

Week 10: Home versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (6-2), who shook off a sluggish start Sunday to beat a good Indianapolis Colts team by two touchdowns.

Week 11: At the Houston Texans, who at 2-6 probably are the weakest non-Jets squad left on New England’s schedule. Even still, Bill O’Brien’s former club has a dynamic QB in Deshaun Watson and narrow losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers (28-21) and Tennessee Titans (42-36 in overtime) on its record.

Week 12: Home against the upstart Arizona Cardinals (5-3), whose Kyler Murray- and Kliff Kingsbury-led offense ranks first in yards per game and second in rushing. Murray’s speed and quickness are unmatched at the quarterback position.

Week 13: On the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, who despite their 2-6 record have been competitive in every game this season (losses by 3, 5, 7, 3, 1 and 5 points, with two coming in overtime). Rookie QB Justin Herbert looks like the real deal.

Week 14: At the 5-3 Los Angeles Rams on a Thursday night. COVID-19 protocols likely will put the kibosh on the West Coast week of practice that typically would come between these two games, meaning the Patriots will need to make four cross-country flights in a six-day span.

Week 15: In Miami to take on the 5-3 Dolphins, who beat the Cardinals in overtime Sunday on the back of an electric performance by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Even bad Dolphins teams give New England issues in their home stadium (the Patriots are 2-5 in their last seven trips to South Florida) and Brian Flores’ current squad looks like a legit playoff contender.

Week 16: Home against the Buffalo Bills, who blew out Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to improve to 7-2. Buffalo already beat New England once, 18-10 last weekend, and that was with Josh Allen turning in a rather pedestrian performance (11 of 18, 154 yards, one interception). Against Seattle’s porous secondary, Allen went 31-for-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Week 17: Home against the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images