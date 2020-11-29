Patriots Fans Go Crazy After Questionable Penalty Nixes Gunner Olszewski Touchdown

Just when it seemed like Gunner Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown, referees spoiled the second-year pro’s moment.
Olszewski weaved through a sea of Cardinals on what appeared to be an 82-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter of New England’s Week 12 matchup with Arizona. The score, however, was nullified by a questionable penalty on Anfernee Jennings. The Patriots rookie linebacker was flagged for a blindside block on Ezekiel Turner.
You can watch the “infraction” in the video here, which looks more like a clean, shoulder-on-shoulder hit.
As you can imagine, Patriots fans weren’t thrilled by the call.
To make matters worst for New England, it wasn’t able to capitalize on the favorable field position. An eight-play drive following the Jennings penalty concluded with a 22-yard, game-tying field goal from Nick Folk.