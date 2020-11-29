Patriots Fans Go Crazy After Questionable Penalty Nixes Gunner Olszewski Touchdown

Just when it seemed like Gunner Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown, referees spoiled the second-year pro’s moment.

Olszewski weaved through a sea of Cardinals on what appeared to be an 82-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter of New England’s Week 12 matchup with Arizona. The score, however, was nullified by a questionable penalty on Anfernee Jennings. The Patriots rookie linebacker was flagged for a blindside block on Ezekiel Turner.

You can watch the “infraction” in the video here, which looks more like a clean, shoulder-on-shoulder hit.

As you can imagine, Patriots fans weren’t thrilled by the call.

I’m gonna say that blindside block call was a little borderline. — Bill Burr (@billburr) November 29, 2020

these blindside blocks are getting out of control pic.twitter.com/PhdyemjSrY — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 29, 2020

How can it be a blindside block if the player sees the blocker coming from in front of him? — Mark (@MarkPiselli13) November 29, 2020

That is not a blindside block. NOPE. — chris simoneau (@chris_simoneau) November 29, 2020

To make matters worst for New England, it wasn’t able to capitalize on the favorable field position. An eight-play drive following the Jennings penalty concluded with a 22-yard, game-tying field goal from Nick Folk.

