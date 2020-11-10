Patriots Have Jake Bailey Practicing Field Goals With Nick Folk Injured

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey could be pulling triple duty Monday night against the New York Jets.

Bailey already handles punts and kickoffs. He could be adding placekicking to his arsenal.

With kicker Nick Folk listed as questionable, but active, with a back injury, Bailey was taking warmup field goals Monday night, according to The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, who’s on the scene in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jake Bailey hits a 34-yard FG in warmups. Nick Folk is warming up as well but he’s been dealing with a cranky back. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rAm4MUtYK5 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 10, 2020

Jake Bailey good from 48 yards. Gunner Olszewski is the holder. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/mvHU6KTrvM — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 10, 2020

Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski was the holder for Bailey in warmups. Patriots backup kicker Justin Rohrwasser was left on the practice squad this weekend.

Bailey hasn’t kicked a field goal or extra point in a game since high school. He was 12-of-16 with three field goals of 50-plus yards as a senior at Santa Fe Christian (Calif.) High School.

You might want to take Folk out of any fantasy or DFS lineups Monday night just in case Bailey serves as the team’s placekicker.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images