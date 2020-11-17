Patriots Host Veteran Defensive Tackle For Free Agent Visit

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on potential defensive line depth.

The Patriots on Tuesday hosted veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence for a free agent visit, according to the NFL transaction wire.

A 2013 fourth-round draft pick, Spence played his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s been out of the league since his Jaguars contract expired this past spring.

Spence is listed at 6-foot-1, 303 pounds. The 28-year-old been durable throughout his meandering career, playing in 15 or more games in six of his seven NFL seasons.

The Patriots have made several moves in recent weeks to shore up their D-line depth, signing Carl Davis off the Jaguars’ practice squad and claiming Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

The 320-pound Davis has played well in his first two Patriots outings, serving as the prototypical nose tackle New England lacked with Beau Allen on injured reserve.

The 4-5 Patriots are scheduled to visit the 2-7 Houston Texans on Sunday.

