Patriots Injury Report: 13 Players Limited In First Practice Of Texans Week

Hall’s inclusion was noteworthy, as teams are not required to announce injuries to practice squad players. Perhaps the second-year linebacker has earned a promotion to the 53-man roster after starting each of New England’s last two games in place of the injured Bentley.

Gilmore, who’s sat out the last three games, remained limited.

Izzo has appeared on the injury report for the last two weeks, but his hand injury is new.

The 4-5 Patriots are scheduled to visit the 2-7 Houston Texans on Sunday.

