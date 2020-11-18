Patriots Injury Report: 13 Players Limited In First Practice Of Texans Week

The New England Patriots are getting healthier.
The Patriots removed five players from their injury report Wednesday after wide receiver N’Keal Harry, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safeties Kyle Dugger, Terrence Brooks and Cody Davis fully participated in the team’s first practice of Week 11.
Thirteen players were limited Wednesday:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
LB Terez Hall (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
Butler and Hall were new additions to the injury report.
Hall’s inclusion was noteworthy, as teams are not required to announce injuries to practice squad players. Perhaps the second-year linebacker has earned a promotion to the 53-man roster after starting each of New England’s last two games in place of the injured Bentley.
Gilmore, who’s sat out the last three games, remained limited.
Izzo has appeared on the injury report for the last two weeks, but his hand injury is new.
The 4-5 Patriots are scheduled to visit the 2-7 Houston Texans on Sunday.