Patriots Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn Sits Out Practice Ahead Of Jets Game

UPDATE (4:43 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots announced left tackle Isaiah Wynn did not participate in Friday’s practice.

Wynn was present at practice and initially was listed as limited with an ankle injury. His Friday afternoon video conference also was canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots got three players back at practice Friday, but their injury report remained voluminous.

A total of 14 Patriots players were limited participants in Friday’s practice, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis, who sat out Thursday’s session.

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) were the only players who did not practice Friday. Both missed Thursday, as well.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

The 2-5 Patriots are preparing to visit the 0-8 New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

The Jets are dealing with injuries to several key players, as well. Top running back Frank Gore and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams both sat out practice Friday, and starting quarterback Sam Darnold was limited.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings)

RB Frank Gore (hand / not injury related)

WR Vyncint Smith (groin)

DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)

TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)

WR Jamison Crowder (groin)

QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)

K Sam Ficken (right groin)

DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)

OL Connor McGovern (knee)

DL Nathan Shepherd (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY

OL Mekhi Becton (ankle)

LB Jordan Jenkins (rib / shoulder)

WR Breshad Perriman (concussion)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images