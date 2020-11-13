Patriots Injury Report: 17 Players Listed As Questionable For Ravens Game

The New England Patriots have not ruled any players out of Sunday night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, but more than 30 percent of their roster is listed as questionable.

That group comprises 17 players in all, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, all of whom sat out last week’s win over the New York Jets.

All 17 players were limited in practice Friday. Gilmore, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Terrence Brooks sat out Thursday’s session.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

S Terrence Brooks (illness)

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Harris, who left last week’s game with a chest injury, said he’s preparing himself to play Sunday night. The Patriots also could have running back Sony Michel available, as he’s eligible to come off injured reserve.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive tackle Carl Davis and running back J.J. Taylor were removed from the injury report.

The Ravens ruled out defensive end Calais Campbell, listed cornerback Jimmy Smith as doubtful and listed three players as questionable: running back Mark Ingram, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and linebacker L.J. Fort.

Ingram, Baltimore’s top back, has missed the last two games and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

OUT

DE Calais Campbell (calf)

DOUBTFUL

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

LB L.J. Fort (finger)

RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)

OLB Matthew Judon (calf)

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

