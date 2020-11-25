Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore Has New Ailment; Four Players Miss Practice

The New England Patriots listed a total of 15 players on their first injury report of Week 12.
Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), outside linebacker Tashawn Bower (illness) and running back Rex Burkhead (knee) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Wynn and Burkhead both left Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with injuries. Wynn’s injury reportedly is not considered serious, but his status for this week’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals remains unclear. Burkhead’s injury was season-ending. He’ll likely be placed on injured reserve this week.
Davis suffered a concussion in his first Patriots practice that forced him to miss two games. He played in the last two.
Eleven Patriots players were limited in practice Wednesday:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DT Adam Butler (shoulder)
DT Byron Cowart (back)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)
DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
Cowart was the lone new addition to that list. Gilmore’s hand injury is new. He had been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for three games.
Butler did not play against the Texans, breaking his streak of 57 consecutive regular-season appearances to start his career.
Running back Damien Harris, linebacker Terez Hall, outside linebacker John Simon and defensive end Deatrich Wise were removed from the injury report.
Quarterback Kyler Murray (shoulder) was limited in practice for Arizona. Six Cardinals did not practice, including star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness).
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)
DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)
S Jalen Thompson (ankle)
S Charles Washington (groin)
TE Maxx Williams (illness)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
OL Justin Murray (hand)
QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder)
The Patriots are scheduled to host the Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.