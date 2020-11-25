Patriots Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore Has New Ailment; Four Players Miss Practice

The New England Patriots listed a total of 15 players on their first injury report of Week 12.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), outside linebacker Tashawn Bower (illness) and running back Rex Burkhead (knee) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Wynn and Burkhead both left Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with injuries. Wynn’s injury reportedly is not considered serious, but his status for this week’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals remains unclear. Burkhead’s injury was season-ending. He’ll likely be placed on injured reserve this week.

Davis suffered a concussion in his first Patriots practice that forced him to miss two games. He played in the last two.

Eleven Patriots players were limited in practice Wednesday: