Patriots Injury Report: Matthew Slater Latest Player To Miss Practice

The list of Patriots who missed Thursday’s practice grew quite a bit.

New England had six total players who did not practice Thanksgiving Day including Matthew Slater, Kyle Dugger and J.J. Taylor.

Tashawn Bower (illness), Rex Burkhead (knee) and Isaiah Wynn (knee) also did not practice. Burkhead, who suffered his ailment in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, confirmed he was done for the season via Twitter.

Here is the full injury report, via NESN.com’s Zack Cox:

The Patriots look to improve to 5-6 on Sunday when they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images