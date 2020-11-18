Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Snubbed From Pro Bowl Ballot Despite NFL Lead In INTs

Fan voting for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl went live Tuesday evening, and one New England Patriots player was conspicuously absent from the ballot.
J.C. Jackson, who leads the league with six interceptions in nine games this season, was not among the 74 cornerbacks listed. Teammates Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty both were included.
Jackson is an interesting case, as he typically does not start when both Gilmore and McCourty are healthy. He’s a core member of New England’s secondary, however, and has shown a knack for creating turnovers throughout his Patriots career.
Jackson’s 14 interceptions since he entered the league in 2018 lead all NFL defenders. The 25-year-old also has picked off one pass in each of the Patriots’ last five games, setting a new franchise record.
The following Patriots players were listed on the initial Pro Bowl ballot:
QB Cam Newton
RB Damien Harris
RB Rex Burkhead
RB James White
WR Jakobi Meyers
WR Damiere Byrd
TE Ryan Izzo
OT Mike Onwenu
OT Isaiah Wynn
G Shaq Mason
G Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
DE Chase Winovich
DE Deatrich Wise
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Byron Cowart
ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley
OLB John Simon
OLB Anfernee Jennings
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Jason McCourty
SS Adrian Phillips
FS Devin McCourty
K Nick Folk
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
RS Gunner Olszewski
ST Matthew Slater
Fans can cast their Pro Bowl votes by clicking here.