Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Snubbed From Pro Bowl Ballot Despite NFL Lead In INTs

Fan voting for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl went live Tuesday evening, and one New England Patriots player was conspicuously absent from the ballot.

J.C. Jackson, who leads the league with six interceptions in nine games this season, was not among the 74 cornerbacks listed. Teammates Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty both were included.

Jackson is an interesting case, as he typically does not start when both Gilmore and McCourty are healthy. He’s a core member of New England’s secondary, however, and has shown a knack for creating turnovers throughout his Patriots career.

Jackson’s 14 interceptions since he entered the league in 2018 lead all NFL defenders. The 25-year-old also has picked off one pass in each of the Patriots’ last five games, setting a new franchise record.

The following Patriots players were listed on the initial Pro Bowl ballot: