Patriots-Jets Inactive List Reaction: Who’s Left At Receiver, Tight End?

Three players will be making their New England Patriots debuts Monday night against the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and linebacker Terez Hall, both of whom were elevated from the practice squad Monday, will actually be making their NFL debuts. Defensive tackle Carl Davis also is active for the first time since the Patriots signed him off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

Here’s the Patriots’ Week 9 inactive list:

QB Brian Hoyer

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (elbow, shoulder, knee)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

— Jarrett Stidham will continue to back up starting quarterback Cam Newton.

— Taylor hasn’t played since Week 3. The Patriots also left Sony Michel on injured reserve, so they’ll be left with Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and James White at running back. That’s good news for fantasy owners since Harris is expected to keep up his role as the Patriots’ bell-cow running back.

— Wilkerson will fill out the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart behind Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

— Ryan Izzo is the Patriots’ lone active tight end. Devin Asiasi and Jake Burt are on injured reserve, and tight end/outside linebacker Rashod Berry was left on the practice squad. Fullback Jakob Johnson and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham could see snaps at tight end.

— Davis, Byron Cowart, Adam Butler and Nick Thurman will rotate at defensive tackle. Davis, a sixth-year NFL veteran who’s the Patriots biggest defender at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, could take on a starting role next to Cowart with Guy out.

— The Patriots are dangerously shallow at inside linebacker, where Hall, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings or Cassh Maluia will start next to safety Adrian Phillips. Uche, Jennings and Maluia are rookies, and Hall has spent the last two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad. Uche and Jennings primarily played outside linebacker in college. Hall and Maluia both are undersized.

— Gilmore is the Patriots’ best defender, but the Patriots have great depth at cornerback with JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant and Justin Bethel ready to step in.

— Rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) is back in the lineup after missing two games.

— Izzo (hamstring) and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) are active after going through pre-game warmups.

— Here is the Jets’ list of inactives:

— Joe Flacco will start at quarterback. Mike White will be his backup.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images