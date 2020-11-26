Patriots’ Julian Edelman Getting Into Thanksgiving Spirit With Awesome Tweet

Julian Edelman really has been perfecting his photoshop skills over the last year.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been known to take to Twitter and Instagram after games to post some pretty epic photos. And it was no different during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday when Edelman (kind of) made an appearance.

Check it out:

The ONE year no one will be there to watch the Macy’s Day parade… what are the chances #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/HoJPFuZP0U — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 26, 2020

This belongs in a museum.