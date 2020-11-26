Patriots’ Julian Edelman Getting Into Thanksgiving Spirit With Awesome Tweet

Julian Edelman really has been perfecting his photoshop skills over the last year.
The New England Patriots wide receiver has been known to take to Twitter and Instagram after games to post some pretty epic photos. And it was no different during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday when Edelman (kind of) made an appearance.
Check it out:
This belongs in a museum.
Edelman has been on injured reserve since Oct. 31 after undergoing a knee procedure, but head coach Bill Belichick said he is “headed in the right direction” in his recovery.