Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Earns AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week Honors

After drilling a last-second, 51-yard, game-winning field goal Monday night, New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was recognized as the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9.

Folk’s game-winner capped a perfect night for the 36-year-old, who went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points in a 30-27 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“Nick did a great job,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “He’s a tough kid. He came through for us, obviously, in a big way. He’s really been consistent for us over the last year-and-a-half. There couldn’t be a bigger kick, and he put it right down the middle. Awesome job on his part.”

Folk was questionable entering the game after missing practice with a back injury last week. As a precaution, punter/kickoff man Jake Bailey practiced field goals during pregame warmups.