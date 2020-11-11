Patriots Kicker Nick Folk Earns AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week Honors

After drilling a last-second, 51-yard, game-winning field goal Monday night, New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was recognized as the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9.
Folk’s game-winner capped a perfect night for the 36-year-old, who went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points in a 30-27 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
“Nick did a great job,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “He’s a tough kid. He came through for us, obviously, in a big way. He’s really been consistent for us over the last year-and-a-half. There couldn’t be a bigger kick, and he put it right down the middle. Awesome job on his part.”
Folk was questionable entering the game after missing practice with a back injury last week. As a precaution, punter/kickoff man Jake Bailey practiced field goals during pregame warmups.
“(I) felt good enough to kick,” said Folk, who is 14-for-16 on field goals and 14-for-15 on extra points this season. “I didn’t want to let the guys down. I wanted to play, help them out any way I could. We came up with a good plan, and I think it worked out.”
This is Folk’s third career Player of the Week honor and his first since 2013. He’s the first Patriots player to receive a weekly or monthly honor this season.
The 3-5 Patriots are scheduled to host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.