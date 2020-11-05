Patriots List 17 Players, Including Both Tight Ends, On Longest Injury Report Of Season

More than 30 percent of the New England Patriots’ roster is dealing with some sort of injury ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the New York Jets.

The Patriots listed a season-high 17 players on Thursday’s injury report, including two who are battling multiple ailments.

Five of those players did not practice Thursday: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis and running back J.J. Taylor.

Gilmore, Harry and Davis sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Guy left that game after suffering a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who exited Sunday’s game with a groin injury, was one of 12 players limited in practice. That list also included both of the Patriots’ tight ends, Dalton Keene and Ryan Izzo.

Izzo (elbow) was a new addition to the injury report. Keene (knee) was a late scratch against Buffalo. The Patriots placed tight end Devin Asiasi on injured reserve Tuesday and do not have a tight end on their practice squad.

Here is Thursday’s full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

