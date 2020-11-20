Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Suddenly Questionable Vs. Texans With Injury

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is back on the injury report and questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans because of a shoulder injury.

He was a limited participant in practice Friday. Harry, a 2019 first-round pick, returned Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens after missing two games with a concussion.

Harry is one of 15 Patriots players questionable to play against the Texans.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

We’ll get a better sense of which Patriots players will suit up in Week 11 on Saturday when the they travel to Houston. Those who do not make the trip will be ruled out.

Harry has 19 catches for 172 yards with a touchdown in seven games this season. He also carried the ball once for 2 yards.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Isaiah Ford and Gunner Olszewski are fully healthy. The Patriots also have wide receivers Isaiah Zuber, Donte Moncrief and Kristian Wilkerson on their practice squad.

