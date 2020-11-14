Patriots Place Edge Rusher On IR, Activate O-Lineman Amid Flurry Of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots made a flurry of roster moves Saturday ahead of their Sunday night matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots:

— Placed outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.

— Activated offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor off IR.

— Elevated inside linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia from the practice squad.

— Waived defensive tackle Nick Thurman.

— Added tight end Jordan Thomas to the 53-man roster.

— Signed fullback Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad.

Calhoun has played a prominent role in New England’s pass-rushing packages this season and also has played 42.8 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. His absence should create additional opportunities for second-round draft pick Josh Uche.

Eluemunor played well early this season as the Patriots’ surprise starter at right tackle. It’s unclear whether he’ll reclaim that spot given how well rookie Mike Onwenu has performed in his absence.

This is Hall’s second consecutive elevation. He started and played last week in his NFL debut, registering six tackles in a 30-27 win over the New York Jets. Maluia was cut from the 53-man roster just this week. He appeared in seven of New England’s first eight games but has yet to play a defensive snap at the NFL level.

The additions of Hall and Maluia cast doubt on starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley’s status for Sunday. Bentley missed last week’s game with a groin injury and is one of 17 Patriots players listed as questionable.

Baltimore boasts one of the league’s top rushing offenses, ranking first in yards per game and third in yards per carry this season.

The Patriots recently added depth along the D-line in the form of Carl Davis, who debuted against the Jets, and Isaiah Mack, who could do so Sunday, making Thurman expendable.

With Thomas, whom the Patriots claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, now officially on the roster, he will be eligible to play Sunday. New England could wait until next week to utilize Thomas, however, as he has yet to practice with his new team.

Running back Sony Michel was not activated off injured reserve. The Patriots have until Thursday, Nov. 26, to activate Michel.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears said Friday that Michel’s quad injury and stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list “really set him back.”

“We’ve got to get him back in shape,” Fears said. “We’ve got to get him back in shape and get him going again. And he’s doing a great job. I mean, he’s really looking good in practice. He really is.”

The decision not to activate Michel could be read as a good sign for lead back Damien Harris, who is listed as questionable with chest and ankle injuries but said he is preparing to play.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images