Patriots Practice Notes: Another Roster Shuffle Could Be On The Way

The New England Patriots had an eventful practice Wednesday afternoon with one return and five players absent.

The session saw the return of rookie tight end Devin Asiasi (undisclosed), who will be designated to return off of injured reserve. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackle Carl Davis, defensive end Tashawn Bower and practice squad tight end Jake Burt were absent, however. Running back Rex Burkhead, who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday, obviously also was not present for Wednesday’s practice.

Practice squad defensive tackle Akeem Spence is listed on the roster as No. 68. A No. 68 was not spotted but a defensive lineman sporting No. 52 was present. It’s possible that Spence simply changed numbers.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who remains on injured reserve, also was not on the practice field.

Davis and Bower did not suffer any known injuries Sunday in the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Wynn left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury and did not return.

The Patriots could replace Burkhead’s spot on the team by activating Asiasi. There could be more roster movement on the horizon for the Patriots, however.

