Patriots Practice Notes: N’Keal Harry Returns; Positive Damien Harris Update

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Having just played Monday night, Bill Belichick dialed the intensity way down in the team’s first practice of Week 10. This was a walkthrough, with players wearing practice jerseys and sweats with no pads or helmets.

— Wide receiver N’Keal Harry practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 7. That injury caused Harry to miss the Patriots’ last two games.

It’s not yet clear whether the wideout has been cleared for contact.

— Running back Damien Harris was present at practice — a promising sign after he left Monday’s win over the New York Jets with a chest injury.

Harris also is tentatively scheduled to speak with reporters Friday, suggesting his injury is not believed to be serious. The 2019 third-round draft pick has been an excellent addition to the Patriots’ offense since his return from injured reserve in Week 4, rushing for 350 yards and averaging 5.6 yards per carry over his five games.

— Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor returned to practice, indicating he’s been designated to return from IR after sitting out the required three games.

Eluemunor tweeted last month that he would be back in time to face his old team, the Baltimore Ravens, who are scheduled to visit Gillette this Sunday night.

— Wide receiver Isaiah Ford and defensive tackle Isaiah Mack made their Patriots practice debuts after completing their battery of COVID-19 testing.

Ford will wear No. 84. The Patriots acquired him from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick ahead of last Tuesday’s trade deadline. Mack, whom New England claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans, will wear No. 94.

— Newly signed practice squad tight ends Dylan Cantrell and David Wells also debuted at practice. Jordan Thomas, claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, cannot practice or play until he satisfies his coronavirus testing requirements.

