Patriots Practice Notes: Stephon Gilmore Practices, Status Uncertain

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (knee injury) and Jonathan Jones (illness) and safety Terrence Brooks (illness) returned to practice Friday at Gillette Stadium.

All three players were absent from Thursday’s session. Gilmore also was limited Wednesday during a walk-through.

Linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) and practice squad offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch were absent Friday.

Gilmore looked unlikely to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 after missing Thursday’s session. Now his status for Sunday night’s game is back up in the air. Gilmore missed Weeks 8 and 9 with a knee injury.

