Patriots Practice Notes: Stephon Gilmore Returns; N’Keal Harry Still Sidelined

FOXBORO, Mass. — Notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice outside of Gillette Stadium:

— The Patriots had two key defenders back on the field.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) both returned to practice after sitting out Thursday’s session.

Gilmore also missed practice last Friday and did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Guy exited that game early with a shoulder injury.

This bodes well for Gilmore’s and Guy’s availability this week. The 2-5 Patriots are set to visit the 0-8 New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

D-tackle Carl Davis also was back at practice after missing two straight games as he recovered from a concussion. Davis has yet to make his Patriots debut.

— Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) remained sidelined.

Harry, who has a history of head injuries, has not practiced or played since being knocked out of New England’s Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

— Rookie tight end Dalton Keene practiced with a large brace on his left knee.

TE Dalton Keene is wearing a bulky brace on his left knee. He was a late scratch in Buffalo with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/fBDnRMWV7t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 6, 2020

Keene and Ryan Izzo (hamstring) both were limited in Thursday’s practice, leaving the Patriots with zero fully healthy tight ends. Head coach Bill Belichick said Friday practice squadder Rashod Berry, who played tight end at Ohio State, could see action there if necessary.

“He played that position for two years at Ohio State, and Rashod’s a very willing player, willing to do whatever he’s asked to do,” Belichick said. “So, yeah. At this point, when you have to try to create depth on your roster, those are the kind of options that you’d want to look at.”

Berry, an undrafted rookie, primarily has been used as an edge rusher since the start of training camp.

