Patriots Practice Notes: Three Starters Out, Sony Michel Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three Patriots starters were absent from New England’s first practice session of the week Thursday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) headlined the list of players missing from Thursday’s practice. Rookie running back J.J. Taylor, defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) and practice squad outside linebacker Rashod Berry also were not spotted.

Running back Sony Michel (quad) returned to practice for the first time since landing on injured reserve and has been designated to return.

Some additional notes:

— Gilmore was inactive Sunday in the Patriots’ Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. JC Jackson, Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones saw an increase in snaps replacing the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback. Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant also contributed.

— Harry also missed Sunday’s game. The Patriots are left with wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski on their active roster and Donte Moncrief, Kristian Wilkerson, Mason Kinsey and Isaiah Zuber on their practice squad. The Patriots acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, but he is not expected to be eligible to practice and play until next week.

— Adam Butler, Byron Cowart and Nick Thurman are the Patriots’ healthy options at defensive tackle on the 53-man roster. The Patriots also have Bill Murray and Ryan Glasgow on their practice squad. Isaiah Mack, who was claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans, isn’t expected to practice and play until next week.

— Taylor was active Sunday but didn’t get on the field. The Patriots have running backs Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and James White on their 53-man roster. The Patriots could elect to activate Michel at any time but there’s no clear path to playing time for the 2018 first-round pick with Harris, Burkhead and White playing well.

— Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a groin injury Sunday but was on the practice field.

