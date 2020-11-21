Patriots Promote Donte Moncrief, Terez Hall, Add Defensive Tackle

The New England Patriots are adding some veteran depth to their wide receiver corps for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Patriots temporarily elevated wide receiver Donte Moncrief from their practice squad. The move comes one day after wide receiver N’Keal Harry was added to the Patriots’ injury report and declared questionable with a shoulder ailment.

The Patriots also signed linebacker Terez Hall to their 53-man roster, activated running back Sony Michel from injured reserve, waived guard Hjalte Froholdt and outside linebacker Derek Rivers and signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to their practice squad.

Running back J.J. Taylor (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) didn’t make the trip to Houston and were declared inactive Saturday.

Moncrief joins Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Isaiah Ford and Gunner Olszewski on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

Hall, who’s questionable with a shoulder injury) has started the Patriots’ last two games as a temporary elevation. The Patriots also have John Simon (elbow), Chase Winovich, Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings available at linebacker. Bentley has missed the Patriots’ last two games.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images