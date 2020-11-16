Patriots Re-Sign QB To Practice Squad, Work Out Four Linemen

The New England Patriots made a change to their practice squad after Sunday night’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, the Patriots re-signed quarterback Jake Dolegala to the practice squad and released tight end David Wells.

New England signed two tight ends to their practice squad last week (Wells and Dylan Cantrell) and already have cut both. They have two tight ends on their 53-man roster in Ryan Izzo and newcomer Jordan Thomas and two more on injured reserve (rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene).

Dolegala has been with the Patriots for much of this season. The 6-foot-7 signal-caller’s previous practice squad stint lasted from Sept. 16 until Nov. 12, when he was released to make room for linebacker Cassh Maluia.

Dolegala, a 2019 UDFA who spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, will resume his role as a developmental QB behind starter Cam Newton, backup Jarrett Stidham and third-stringer Brian Hoyer.