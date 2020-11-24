Patriots’ Rex Burkhead Confirms Season-Ending Injury Diagnosis In Tweet

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead confirmed Tuesday in a tweet that he’ll be out for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after suffering a knee injury Sunday in New England’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021. 🙏 — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) November 24, 2020

“Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days,” Burkhead wrote. “Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021. 🙏”

Burkhead took a hard shot to his knee early in the third quarter, had to be carted to the locker room and almost immediately was ruled out for the rest of the game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday that Burkhead did not travel back to New England with the rest of the team.

Burkhead’s injury leaves the Patriots with Damien Harris, James White, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor at running back. Burkhead had served as a change-of-pace option, complementing Harris and White.

The 30-year-old carried the ball 67 times for 274 yards with three rushing touchdowns and had 25 catches for 192 yards with three receiving touchdowns in 10 games.

Burkhead, who took a pay cut to stay with the Patriots this offseason, will be a free agent in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images